Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 24.4% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 354,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

SCRMU stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCRMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.