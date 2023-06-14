Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Bancorp worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,219,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,806,000 after buying an additional 208,197 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bancorp Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of TBBK opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.