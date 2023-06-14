Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.27% of NuVasive worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 69,752 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 728.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,773,000 after buying an additional 647,625 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,703,000 after buying an additional 106,621 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Price Performance

NUVA stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.