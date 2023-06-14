Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,200 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 2.55% of CalAmp worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMP stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAMP. StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on CalAmp from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

CalAmp Corp. engages in the provision of wireless access and computer technologies. It operates through the Software and Subscription Services, and Telematics Products segments. The Software and Subscription Services segment offers solutions consisting of telematics devices bundled with cloud-based application enablement and telematics services.

