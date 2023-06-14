Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $4.43 Million in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 438,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATMCU. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,000.

AlphaTime Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

AlphaTime Acquisition stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $10.94.

