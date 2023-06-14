Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $4.46 Million in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,868 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $1,280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $2,386,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

