Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.11% of Post worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,239. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Price Performance

NYSE POST opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on POST. Evercore ISI began coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.