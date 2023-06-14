Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

