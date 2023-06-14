Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $5.41 Million Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 383,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

PHYS opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.10.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

