Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 460,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Seritage Growth Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vazirani Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,778,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $4,895,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 195,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Seritage Growth Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 108.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.