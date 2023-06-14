Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 1,297 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $195.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 22.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

