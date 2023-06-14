Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 139,165 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 161.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,165 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,668,000 after purchasing an additional 379,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,292,000 after purchasing an additional 332,430 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,060,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,867,000 after purchasing an additional 160,152 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

