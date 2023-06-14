Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 27,612 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 891,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $4,521,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Properties Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.49.

BXP stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 78.56%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

