Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 7,453 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $215.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

