Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 6,221 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.12% of Super Micro Computer worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 5.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SMCI opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $270.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

