Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 7,069,768 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,069,768 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.53% of ADMA Biologics worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 814,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 649,198 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 5,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,369,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 1,344,560 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 200,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 30,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $889.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADMA. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.