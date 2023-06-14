Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $4.24 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 306,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Verra Mobility as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

VRRM stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 69.16%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

