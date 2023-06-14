Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $5.14 Million Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 513,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Golden Arrow Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 270,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

NASDAQ GAMC opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

