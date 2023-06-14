Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 498,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 1.20% of BYTE Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $19,797,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after buying an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,262,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,304,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $12,096,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYTS stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

