Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

Shares of APTMU opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

