BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $42,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,022,343 shares of company stock worth $19,118,535 and have sold 430,100 shares worth $17,880,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

