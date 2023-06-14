BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $277.22.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

