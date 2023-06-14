BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $234.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

