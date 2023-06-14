BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. BOS Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.37 and a 12 month high of $93.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.50.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

