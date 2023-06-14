BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,813 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $198.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

