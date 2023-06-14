BOS Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,305 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target stock opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

