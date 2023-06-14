BOS Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.44.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

