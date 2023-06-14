BOS Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 126,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF alerts:

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVO opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.