BOS Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,513 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

CAT opened at $245.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

