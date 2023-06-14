BOS Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,190 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after buying an additional 1,445,645 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,743,000 after buying an additional 147,774 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,902,000 after buying an additional 394,914 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,383,000 after buying an additional 615,611 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,770,000 after buying an additional 673,709 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

