BOS Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,683 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

