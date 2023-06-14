BOS Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,250 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

