BOS Asset Management LLC Invests $363,000 in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

