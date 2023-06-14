BOS Asset Management LLC Invests $450,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4,032.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 193,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Kroger stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

