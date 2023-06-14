BOS Asset Management LLC Invests $503,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,547 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $155.51. The stock has a market cap of $418.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.37 and a 200-day moving average of $146.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

