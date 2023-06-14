BOS Asset Management LLC Invests $549,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. BOS Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJO stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.