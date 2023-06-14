BOS Asset Management LLC Invests $580,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.