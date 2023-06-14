BOS Asset Management LLC Invests $679,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 59,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $7,698,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

