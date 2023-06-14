BOS Asset Management LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 614 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of COST stock opened at $522.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.