BOS Asset Management LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

