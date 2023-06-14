BOS Asset Management LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Republic Services stock opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.94. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.