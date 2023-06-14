BOS Asset Management LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Southern by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 8,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,282,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

