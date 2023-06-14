BOS Asset Management LLC Makes New $563,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 857,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SRLN opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

