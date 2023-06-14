BOS Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.9 %

QCOM stock opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

