BOS Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

