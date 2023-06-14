BOS Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,015 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ META opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $276.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $695.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

