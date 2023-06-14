BOS Asset Management LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after buying an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $300.23 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $301.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

