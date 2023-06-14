BOS Asset Management LLC Takes $359,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 36,155 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 85,854 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 930,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,692 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

