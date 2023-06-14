BOS Asset Management LLC Takes $368,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 265,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NOBL stock opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average of $91.23.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

