BOS Asset Management LLC Takes $444,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Shares of MA stock opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

